Attempted burglary in Gosport where man tried to gain entry through cat flap
At around 6am on Saturday, November 25, a man put his hand through the cat flap in the back door at an address in Vadne Gardens.
He was disturbed when the victim’s alarm clock went off, and he made off, jumping over the fence and running off through land at the back of Wheeler Close.
The man is described as around 5ft 4ins to 5ft 8ins, of average build and wearing a black hoody, dark blue/black trousers and white trainers.
PC Matthew Nicholls, said: “We believe this man was attempting to gain entry to the address but fortunately he was disturbed and made off empty handed. As always, we’re urging residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.