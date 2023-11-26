Attempted burglary in Gosport where man tried to gain entry through cat flap

Officers are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Gosport.

He was disturbed when the victim’s alarm clock went off, and he made off, jumping over the fence and running off through land at the back of Wheeler Close.

The man is described as around 5ft 4ins to 5ft 8ins, of average build and wearing a black hoody, dark blue/black trousers and white trainers.

