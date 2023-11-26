News you can trust since 1877
Attempted burglary in Gosport where man tried to gain entry through cat flap

Officers are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Gosport.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
At around 6am on Saturday, November 25, a man put his hand through the cat flap in the back door at an address in Vadne Gardens.

He was disturbed when the victim’s alarm clock went off, and he made off, jumping over the fence and running off through land at the back of Wheeler Close.

The man is described as around 5ft 4ins to 5ft 8ins, of average build and wearing a black hoody, dark blue/black trousers and white trainers.

Police officers are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Gosport.Police officers are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Gosport.
PC Matthew Nicholls, said: “We believe this man was attempting to gain entry to the address but fortunately he was disturbed and made off empty handed. As always, we’re urging residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who may have seen this man in the area at the time of the incident or anyone who has information that could assist our investigation.”