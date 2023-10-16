Baffins Milton Rovers donate match revenue for captain who suffered double-leg break

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The midfielder suffered the horror injury in the Wessex League Premier Division fixture against Petersfield at the PMC Stadium on September 30.

The game, which was goalless and approaching the half-time interval, was abandoned in order for Charlie to receive treatment from both clubs’ medical teams before paramedics arrived. He was then taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, where the double leg break was confirmed.

Club captain Charlie Oakwell who broke his leg in two places a fortnight ago at Baffins Milton Rovers FC with his manager Danny Thompson, right. The gate receipts from Saturday's game with Sherborne were donated to him to support his family Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 141023-191)

Charlie, 21, is a self-employed groundworker, which means he is facing months away from work due to the injury. The Go Fund Me has been set up to help support him and his family over the coming months.

To raise money, all the ticket revenue from Baffins’ home match against Sherbourne Town on Saturday will be donated to Charlie.

Charlie said of the incident: “I went in for a 50-50 tackle and unfortunately I came off worse and broke my fibula and tibia. It looks like it will be between six months to a year that I’ll be out.”

Baffins boss Danny Thompson said: “Everyone’s pulled together at the club and we’ve set up a Go Fund Me to raise some money for Charlie. The chairman’s donated some money too. Petersfield Town had a collection which raised over £400 and their chairman put in £200 which was really good of him.

Club captain Charlie Oakwell who broke his leg in two places a fortnight ago pictured with his family at Baffins Milton Rovers FC. The gate receipts from Saturday's game with Sherborne were donated to him to support his immediate family Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 141023-192)

“Everything we raised at our game through the turnstiles will be donated to Charlie to help him out.”

A statement on the fundraising page said: “Outside of football, Charlie is a self-employed groundworker, which means he is facing months away from work and a consistent income while he recovers from his horrific injury.

“All funds raised from this GoFundMe will be donated to Charlie to help him, and his family, through this challenging time. Everyone at Baffins Milton Rovers FC will support Charlie to the best of their abilities, and we can't wait to see him back on the pitch in a Baffins jersey again.”

More than £1,500 has been donated to the fundraiser so far. Petersfield Town will also be contributing £200 and were organising a collection at their fixture against AFC Portchester.