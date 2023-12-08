Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas gets a makeover for Great Ormond Street Hospital from The Cave Studios in Fareham

As far as Christmas charity songs go, Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas is one of The Big Ones.

The Cave Studios in Fareham have brought together a team of local performers to record a new version of Do They Know It's Christmas? with all funds raised going to Great Ormond Street Hospital

But this hasn’t stopped The Cave Studios in Fareham from bringing together a dream team of local musicians to create their own take on the seasonal classic – and all money raised by their version will go to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Meg Peters and Matthew Fisher, who run the studio, invited musicians, ranging in age from 13 to 46 that they’d previously worked with to come and join their recording party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists featured on the track include Eva Willmott, Ben Fonty, Marley Blandford, Sam Gibbs, Lucy Simmonds, Alfie Simmonds, Meg Peters, Matthew Fisher, Sophie-Marie Allen, Kacia, Andy Wheeler and Ava Lovell

Matthew says: “We did a Christmas song last year as well with Scarlett Lee who was on X-Factor. About a month ago my business partner Meg said she wanted to do something again - but she wanted to get all of the people who come to our studio to record, and do a Christmas song and we'd donate anything that we get on our Gofundme page to Great Ormond Street.

I thought it was a brilliant idea, and she suggested Band Aid, which I thought was fantastic.

We had a party where we had everyone round two weeks ago and got everyone to record their parts and all the harmonies, and everyone had fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We've made it our own version of it, and we've already raised a bit of money which is great. It's an amazing song and everybody knows it. It's the perfect song for this – Marley Blandford does the opening lines, and Lucy Simmonds is incredible on the harmonies.”

The Cave Studios in Fareham have brought together a team of local performers to record a new version of Do They Know It's Christmas? with all funds raised going to Great Ormond Street Hospital

And as to why GOSH?

“We've been doing this for a year now, but we both work in the hospitality industry while we're building this up. I work for Red Lion Horndean - Table Table, which is a Whitbread company and I've so much stuff with them for Great Ormond Street - walks and tombolas and games, it's a charity that I love and Meg does as well, so that's why we both chose it.”