BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell is set to present two festive radio shows for a local station, sharing his love of classical music with people in Hampshire and beyond.

In a departure from his usual royal reporting duties, Witchell will grace Hampshire DAB station Victory with two one-hour ‘Classics at Christmas’ radio programs.

The veteran broadcaster said: "After many decades of TV news and royal coverage, I’m excited to be presenting my first ever music based radio show. I love classical music, and when the chance came to host these Christmas specials, I was delighted to take up this new challenge.” Nicholas will present shows on Christmas Day and Boxing Day at 4pm as he explores an array of seasonal and well-known classical arrangements.

The veteran broadcaster will present two musical Christmas shows on local station Victory.

He added: “Listeners can expect a captivating journey through the sheer beauty and emotion that is classical music, as I bring my love for the genre to the airwaves, alongside, of course, a few personal anecdotes from my years of television reporting and presenting.”