BBC correspondent Nicholas Witchell joins Portsmouth-based radio station Victory for Christmas classical music shows
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a departure from his usual royal reporting duties, Witchell will grace Hampshire DAB station Victory with two one-hour ‘Classics at Christmas’ radio programs.
The veteran broadcaster said: "After many decades of TV news and royal coverage, I’m excited to be presenting my first ever music based radio show. I love classical music, and when the chance came to host these Christmas specials, I was delighted to take up this new challenge.” Nicholas will present shows on Christmas Day and Boxing Day at 4pm as he explores an array of seasonal and well-known classical arrangements.
He added: “Listeners can expect a captivating journey through the sheer beauty and emotion that is classical music, as I bring my love for the genre to the airwaves, alongside, of course, a few personal anecdotes from my years of television reporting and presenting.”
Victory PD Neil Crespin said “Naturally we are delighted to welcome someone of Nick’s stature and experience to the station and are honoured that he will make his presenting debut on Victory.” The station recently announced the arrival of former Radio 2 presenter, and voice of Strictly Come Dancing, Alan Dedicoat to the station to present a weekly show on Sundays.