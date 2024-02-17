The presenter passed away this week at the age of 69, the BBC announced on Tuesday. Wright’s colleagues hailed the veteran broadcaster as “one of the greatest exponents of the art of radio” following the news of his death. As well as being a regular presence on the roadshow, The presenter was most known for presenting Steve Wright In The Afternoon.

It was a regular fixture on BBC Radio 1 and then Radio 2 for more than four decades, attracting millions of listeners. Radio presenter Paul Gambaccini recalled how Wright would come into the studio hours before his show to ensure he was prepared. He told ITV’s This Morning: “He knew what he was going to do (and) when and that’s when the greats like Noel (Edmonds) and Chris Evans shone.

“They made it sound like it was off the cuff, but it was really well planned. And Steve stayed afterwards, this was his life. He gave us his life for 44 years, five days a week and then six with Love Songs.” The roadshow ran from the 1970s to the 1990s – with live events being hosted at seaside locations across the UK.

The final set of roadshows took place in 1999. Crowds fully embraced the events and even got involved themselves in iconic games such as 'Bits and Pieces' and 'Smiley Miley's Mileage Game'.

In the former, contestants had to name a series of hit songs after listening to a tape containing dozens of examples. Even after the tours ended, people still clamoured for their return. We have dug into The News archives and found lots of photos to take you back down memory lane.

Here are 26 of them. Can you spot yourself? Be sure to find out by clicking through all the pages.

1 . The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994. The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994. Photo: The News Archive Photo Sales

2 . The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994. The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994. Photo: The News Archive Photo Sales

3 . The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1991. The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1991. Photo: The News Archive Photo Sales