Beauty spot 'ruined' in Southwick after fly-tippers leave 'mountains' of rubbish

A BEAUTIFUL rural area has been ‘ruined’ after fly-tippers dumped ‘mountains’ of rubbish.

Residents say it is now becoming normal to see household and builders waste being left on Mill Lane, Southwick. Nearby Pigeon House Lane is also often targeted.

Fly-tipping in Mill Lane in Southwick. Picture: Sam Parkes

Two lots of rubbish – leaving a horrendous stench – have been left on the bend of Mill Lane during the past week.

Winchester City Council, the authority where the rubbish has been dumped, has been accused of failing to deal with the growing problem and being ‘shortsighted’. It has previously taken action against fly-tippers.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

Paulsgrove resident Samantha Mills, 48, who regularly walks her dog in the area, said: ‘It’s a lovely rural area but it is being ruined by people just dumping their rubbish.

‘I’ve been going there for 10 years now and it is becoming the norm to see rubbish dumped there – it’s become a real eyesore and is putting me off going there.

‘At the moment there are two mountains of rubbish made-up of household and builders’ waste.

‘One of the mounds is dangerously dumped on the bend of the road so it may not be seen by a car or an animal, especially as it is not lit around there.

‘Winchester council just come out and put a sign up to let everyone know they are aware of the problem but often don’t do anything for weeks before they take it away.’

Ms Mills believes there is a simple solution that would save the council money. She said: ‘I’ve contacted the council about the issue, as have many others, but they are slow to react and shortsighted.

‘If they just installed CCTV where the incidents happen they might be able to catch those doing it while saving themselves money in having to come and collect the rubbish.’

Ms Mills added: ‘Those guilty of doing the fly-tipping should be fined.’

Winchester City Council has been approached for comment.