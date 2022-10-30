Beauty therapist celebrates opening her Emsworth beauty salon 30 years in the making

Around 100 people attended the opening, including Havant MP Alan Mak, of Beauty Aesthetics, on North Street, Emsworth, which opened to the public on Saturday.

For owner, 50-year-old Joanna Davison, the day was 30 years in the making after working in the industry since she left school and always dreaming of owning her own salon.

Joanna said: ‘I’ve been working from home from 2010 on a self-employed basis as a beauty therapist. I’ve been in the industry for 30 years, working my butt off as a single mum. For years I dreamed about having my own salon, and it’s finally happened!’

Pictured is: Phoebe, Joanna, Jane, Scarlett and Sophie outside Beauty Aesthetics. Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-17)

The salon, situated next to Emsworth train station, offers an extensive list of treatments from nails and pedicures, brows, lashes, waxing, tanning, facials and much more, with Joanna planning to invite various health practitioners on a monthly basis, alongside her regular staff, beauty therapist Sophie and front of house and PR officer, Jane.

READ MORE: A popular Portsmouth barber has won a national award

‘I saw this place, it was an absolute mess, all the electrics were illegal, the plumbing was illegal, so we gutted it, put up a wall and made two lovely treatment rooms,’ said Joanna.

‘It’s my absolute dream and I’ve finally made it,’ Joanna added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is: Phoebe Cornick places an eyelash on Beauty Aesthetics owner, Jane Stechman Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-11)

Alan Mak MP, who cut the ribbon at the opening day, said: ‘I was delighted to open Beauty Aesthetics alongside Joanna, and I'm glad she has chosen Emsworth for her new shop creating local jobs and boosting our local economy.’

One client absolutely thrilled about Joanna’s accomplishments is Ceri, from Emsworth, who has been coming to the business owner for over 10 years.

‘She’s dealt with motherhood and raising a child as well as growing a business. I had tears in my eyes when I saw it this morning, she’s just amazing so motivated and so kind and caring, I think of her as a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘She’s worked so hard for this, and she really deserves it. I’ve been coming to her for over 10 years, I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else.’