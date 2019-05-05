A TEENAGER who has been missing for two weeks may be in Portsmouth according to police.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Cardington, near Bedford since Sunday April 21.

A spokesman from Bedfordshire Police said: ‘Zakisha Lawrence was last seen around 9pm wearing beige leggings, a beige top and a white fluffy gillet.

‘She is described as 5’4’’ and slim, with brown hair and blonde extensions. She also has a tongue piercing.

‘It is possible Zakisha is now in Portsmouth, Hampshire.’

If anyone has any information regarding Zakisha please contact police on 101 quoting MPC/1246/19.

