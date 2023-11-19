Bedhampton man, 59, who went missing on Thursday has been found
A man from Bedhampton who went missing on Thursday has been found.
Richard Tyne, 59, disappeared at 2.20pm in the Portsea View area. Police released CCTV imagery as part of their appeal and said they were “very concerned” for his welfare.
Richard has now been located. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “On Friday we issued an appeal for a missing man named Richard from Bedhampton.
"We can confirm he has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”