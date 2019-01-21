Bereavement help group set up in bid to give comfort to families

HELP will soon be on hand for people suffering bereavement.

A free monthly Bereavement Wellbeing Group has been set up in Portsmouth to help people whose relatives or friends have died.

Organised by the Southern Co-op’s Bereavement Centre, it will be launched on February 21 and run on the third Thursday of every month in Portsmouth.

The centre offers support, including on Skype, phone or e-mail.

Counsellor Ingrid McAllister-Derry said: ‘The new group has been created to be inclusive and available to everyone – regardless of whether you are a customer of Southern Co-op.

‘Bereavement can be a very lonely journey, even if you have people all around you. The group is deliberately informal. It brings people together who are in a similar situation and who understand what you may also be going through.’

People who would like to attend the group need to initially contact The Bereavement Centre via 08081 691922 or by emailing info@thebereavementcentre.co.uk

Support will soon also launch in Waterlooville.