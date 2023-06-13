News you can trust since 1877
Best beaches to visit in Hampshire and just beyond

Hampshire boasts some great beaches which people love to visit – and in this weather many people have been making use of them.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

If you are thinking of visiting a beach and want some ideas of where to go then here are some of the most popular beaches in our county – and just beyond:

Hill Head beach is located south of Stubbington and overlooks the Solent. The beach offers stunning views including of the Isle of Wight. The beach is shingle but is perfect for children. Pic: by Alison Treacher

1. Hill Head beach

Hill Head beach is located south of Stubbington and overlooks the Solent. The beach offers stunning views including of the Isle of Wight. The beach is shingle but is perfect for children. Pic: by Alison Treacher Photo: -

Southsea Beach is great place to relax and enjoy the sunshine. Portsmouth has some beautiful beach spots and they draw thousands of tourists in each year.

2. Southsea Beach

Southsea Beach is great place to relax and enjoy the sunshine. Portsmouth has some beautiful beach spots and they draw thousands of tourists in each year. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Hayling Island beach is made up of eight kilometres of pebbles from the Inn on the Beach to the Hayling Island funfair. There are plenty of amusement arcades and fairground facilities and the area is popular for fishing, sailing, swimming and windsurfing.

3. Hayling Island Beach

Hayling Island beach is made up of eight kilometres of pebbles from the Inn on the Beach to the Hayling Island funfair. There are plenty of amusement arcades and fairground facilities and the area is popular for fishing, sailing, swimming and windsurfing. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Stokes Bay beach really is a hidden gem to visit. Pic Alison Charlton

4. Stokes Bay

Stokes Bay beach really is a hidden gem to visit. Pic Alison Charlton Photo: Alison Charlton

