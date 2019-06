By Saturday afternoon organiser Dan Charlish was already celebrating the arrival of more than 5,000 festivalgoers – a Hayling armada record with Sunday events still to go. The festival, which has previously raised more than £200,000 for charity, welcomed revellers at 10am on Friday – kick-starting a weekend of live music, professional watersport demonstrations and extreme sport workshops. Images by Tony Salisbury and News Photographer Ian Hargreaves.

