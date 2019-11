Fans of horror, sci-fi and cosplay got their fill at Gosport Comic Con on Saturday which was held at Thorngate Hall in Bury Road.

Mia Rowcroft, 5, and Hayden Guy, 10, admire and R2 Droid. Gosport Comic Con, Thorngate Hall, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (021119-14) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

From left, Tomas Deane, Sam Devine, Samantha Devine and Darren Edwards. Gosport Comic Con, Thorngate Hall, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (021119-13) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Defining figures from two titles. Gosport Comic Con, Thorngate Hall, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (021119-11) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Abbie Shepherd, 12. Gosport Comic Con, Thorngate Hall, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (021119-12) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more