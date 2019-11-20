Best photos from the Hayling Christmas Fayre 2019
The Hayling Crafty Sisters put on their biggest Christmas Fayre yet at Hayling Community Centre, with more than 60 stalls.
The event raised funds for the Heart of Hayling Boxing Academy, which also runs at the community centre, and launched last year in a bid to get children off the street and learning how to box.
Hayling Christmas Fayre at the Hayling Island Community Centre - The Abstract Dance & Performing Arts Vocal Ensemble who will be performing at the fayre. Picture: Vernon Nash (161119-004)
JPIMedia
Hayling Christmas Fayre at the Hayling Island Community Centre - Janice Parrott with her pastry stall was helped by Mary Smith. Picture: Vernon Nash (161119-006)
Hayling Christmas Fayre at the Hayling Island Community Centre - Bottles with lights. Picture: Vernon Nash (161119-009)
Hayling Christmas Fayre at the Hayling Island Community Centre - Heather Richardson was raffling prizes for the Clic Sargent charity. Picture: Vernon Nash (161119-003)
