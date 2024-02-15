News you can trust since 1877
Best places to live in Hampshire: 10 best places to live in Hampshire including Southsea, Winchester and Alton according to Muddy Stilettos

If you’re considering relocating to a different part of Hampshire but you aren’t sure where – look no further because we’ve got you covered.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Feb 2024, 14:21 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 14:30 GMT

Muddy Stilettos, an online magazine, has featured Hampshire as part of its Best 260 Places to Live series. From Alton to Lymington, the series has found that there are 10 beautiful places in Hampshire that are a cut above the rest.

Here are the 10 places in Hampshire that feature in the live series:

1. Top 260 Best Places to Live

Bishop's Waltham has been described as a historic gem that has a strong sense of community.

2. Bishop's Waltham

Bishop's Waltham has been described as a historic gem that has a strong sense of community. Photo: Google

Stockbridge is known for its high street which has a mix of indie boutiques, independent eateries and charming character.

3. Stockbridge

Stockbridge is known for its high street which has a mix of indie boutiques, independent eateries and charming character. Photo: Google

Muddy Stilettos has described Lymington as a place with the perfect combination of country living by the sea.

4. Lymington

Muddy Stilettos has described Lymington as a place with the perfect combination of country living by the sea. Photo: Google

