Here are the 10 places in Hampshire that feature in the live series:
1. Top 260 Best Places to Live
Hampshire has been featured in the Muddy Stilettos' Top 260 Best Places to Live series and within the Hampshire segment the online magazine has released the best places to live in Hampshire. Photo: Google
2. Bishop's Waltham
Bishop's Waltham has been described as a historic gem that has a strong sense of community. Photo: Google
3. Stockbridge
Stockbridge is known for its high street which has a mix of indie boutiques, independent eateries and charming character. Photo: Google
4. Lymington
Muddy Stilettos has described Lymington as a place with the perfect combination of country living by the sea. Photo: Google