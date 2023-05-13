Best walks in Portsmouth area with cafe to stop off at

There are many nice walks with stunning views across the Portsmouth area.
But having somewhere to stop off at during a stroll or at the end of a trek helps to enrich the experience.
Here are some walks with cafes you could try.
1. Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea
Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is loved by locals. Sat directly on the beach there is not a better way to end your walk than with a cup of coffee or a slice of delicious cake. Photo: -
2. The Canteen, Old Portsmouth
The waterfront cafe The Canteen is known for their high quality of food and drink. This is a beautiful place to relax after a walk along the coastline. Pic Google Photo: Google Maps
3. Salt Cafe, in Portchester
Salt Cafe, in Portchester, is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the views after a walk. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Street View
4. Pictured is: GV of Cafe Fresco Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-9)
Café Fresco is located on the edge of Southsea's Canoe Lake, making it the perfect sunbathing and cold drink spot on a warm day after a walk. Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-9) Photo: Keith Woodland