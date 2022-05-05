BH Live customers donate more than 300 Easter eggs to Naomi House and Jacksplace hospices

Over the Easter period, BH Live collected hundreds of chocolate eggs from its customers and employees for life-limited and life-threatened children in the region.

Naomi House & Jacksplace hospices were unanimously chosen by the team from BH Live who were keen to support the work the charity does for local children and young adults.

The result was a mountain of 94 eggs delivered to the door of Naomi House and Jacksplace over the Easter Holidays.

The team from BH Live, Naomi House and Jacksplace at Pyramids in Southsea.

Karen Coleman, from the hospices’ fundraising team said: ‘The Easter Eggs were a real hit with the children, young adults and families over Easter. Everyone is incredibly grateful for the kindness and support of BH Live, their staff, and customers.

‘All the Easter Eggs were used, either as gifts from the Easter bunny who arrived by helicopter, much to the delight of everyone; or melted down to make chocolate nests as an activity.’

More eggs were collected across Bournemouth and Poole and donated to Dorset-based children’s hospice Julia’s House.

BH Live is a charitable trust and operates leisure and event venues, including The Mountbatten Centre and The Pyramids.

Head of leisure Rob Cunningham said: ‘A huge thanks to all customers and staff at BH Live who joined us in collecting an enormous number of Easter eggs.

‘We are delighted to have brought smiles to the children this Easter.’

Naomi House and Jacksplace provide hospice care to more than 550 life-limited and life-threatened children, young adults, and families from central southern England.