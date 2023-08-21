Bidding farewell to "Pete The Greek", the much-loved owner of The Angelis Greek Taverna in Fareham

Pete Angelis, who ran The Angelis Greek Taverna in Fareham, has died aged 84.

For 27 years Pete Angelis ran The Angelis Greek Taverna on the High Street in Fareham, a place famous for its food, its welcome and its very special atmosphere.

The Taverna was one of a kind in Hampshire at the time, introducing all home-made traditional dishes by Pete, such as hummus, tzatziki – before it was ever on the supermarket shelves – and his speciality, eight-hours slow-cooked kleftiko.

As Pete’s widow Diana said: “Warm, kind, happy, cheeky, with a big heart and a big personality to match, if you met Pete you didn't forget. He radiated warmth and a magnetic smile. As many have said, a true legend!

Pete Angelis with his family at The Angelis Greek Taverna in Fareham, the restaurant he ran for 27 years. He died on August 9, 2023, aged 84.

“On the weekend The Angelis Greek Taverna was THE place to come in the area for a brilliant night, to be transported to Cyprus for an evening: beautifully cooked meze, Greek dancing by his children, plate smashing, belly dancing, singing by Pete, often crowds dancing in the street and lots and lots of Ouzo for all! People would come countrywide to experience his personal welcome and the unique atmosphere he created.”

Pete was born in Fterikoudi in Cyprus on August 15, 1938. He died on August 9.

Pete had moved to England in 1955 aged 17 to join his uncle in Devon to work in the family cafes. At the same time he gained his private's pilots licence, training with Yvonne Pope Sintes in Exeter – after which he was called up for two years’ national service with the British Army. After working as an engineer Pete then opened The Angelis Greek Taverna with Diana in 1974.

After retiring from the restaurant, Pete, Diana and their family moved to Shedfield and then Swanmore where he was a big part of the community as part of the Lions.

Diana added: “Pete was a devout member of the Orthodox Church where he was a chorister both in Southampton and Cyprus and Botley Choir. He continued to host for friends and family throughout his life. His passion to show everyone a great time never stopped. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”