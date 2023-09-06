Big Issue launch new campaign aimed at ensuring millions of low income renters can stay in their homes

The Big Issue Group's van bearing the text "Rishi's Removals - Driving families out of their homes" was driven around Westminster with a man wearing a Rishi Sunak mask. Picture: Big Issue Group/PA Wire

The organisation has challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end housing insecurity amid “crippling” bills.

A van bearing the text “Rishi’s Removals – Driving families out of their homes” was driven around Westminster.

The Big Issue called for an increase in universal credit, an end to no-fault evictions and said the Renters Reform Bill should be brought forward.

Renters are facing a “barrage” of increases in the cost of food, fuel and rent, while those receiving universal credit and housing benefit are being driven into debt and homelessness, just to afford the basics, said the Big Issue.

Lord Bird, founder of the Big Issue Group, said: “Renters are facing the biggest housing crisis in a generation, and if the Government don’t take urgent action urgently, it’ll become a homelessness crisis.

“Skyrocketing rents are forcing millions of those on the lowest incomes to forgo essentials like food and heating to keep a roof over their head. Those in the private rented sector face the added threat of unregulated no-fault evictions driving families out of their homes every day.

“Sadly, we at the Big Issue are witnessing the strain of making ends meet amongst our vendors. In 2022, we supported 144 vendors to find, access and maintain a secure home and supported 170 vendors to maximise income, take action on debts, and access financial services.

“We are investing in organisations to tackle the housing crisis at a local level.

"We have managed to do a lot but we need the Government to take action too.

“We’ve been waiting for the Renters Reform Bill to end no-fault evictions and fulfil the Government’s manifesto commitment for coming up to four years now. It’s time to end the delays.

"Now that Parliament has returned, we must get this Bill on the statute books and make sure the provisions in it for ending damaging no-fault evictions are watertight.

“Anything less will be a betrayal of this country’s millions of renters.”

A total of 148 rental properties have been repossessed without an explicit reason given in Portsmouth since the Government pledged to ban no-fault evictions in 2019. Nationally, there have been 22,440 repossessions across England and Wales since April of that year.

In addition, Office for National Statistics figures showed the median rent per property paid by tenants across 3,180 homes in Portsmouth in the year to March 2023 was £860.

This is a measure across all types of properties, from shared rooms to one-bed apartments to four-bed homes, so prices vary widely.

That figure was up by 7.5% from £800 the year before. In the year to March 2020, before the pandemic, tenants paid an average of £818.

Iain Porter, senior policy adviser at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “The Prime Minister can’t guarantee everyone a secure home without ensuring everyone can afford the essentials which is why we think it’s so important to back this campaign.

“We know that one of the reasons why people can’t get all the essentials they need like food, hygiene products or warm showers, is because they have to prioritise their soaring housing costs.

“The simple fact is that universal credit falls far short of what’s needed to cover all these essentials.

"It’s undignified that the Government is willing to leave people in these circumstances.”