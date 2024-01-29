Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity ride, which lasts five days, has attracted more than 3,000 cyclists since it started in 1986. This year, riders will visit the Normandy museums and beaches to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The event takes place from July6 to 12 and since it started, more than £1.7 million has been raised for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bikers will be taking part in a charity bike challenge and they will ride 300 miles to honour the D-Day landings. Pictured: Cyclists at The Pegasus Bridge, Cannes.

“I’m looking forward to going to places we haven’t been in a few years like Rennes and Laval and the Normandy beaches this year and meeting old friends.

“It’s very important that we capture the D-Day landing beaches where they built the Mulberries. We finish in our official finishing place which will be at the Cafe Gondree (on the Caen Canal).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current proprietor Arlette Gondree was a 5-year-old girl living there with her family when members of the British Army’s 6th Airborne Division paid them a welcome visit. She has preserved the café as it was as that time, a truly impressive memorial to the brave Allied Forces.”