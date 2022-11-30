Emergency personnel from Havant Fire Station rushed to the scene of the blaze on the A27 westbound, near Warblington. The crew, wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel to quench the flames.

A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said: ‘Havant firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on the A27 westbound near Warblington shortly after 7am this morning. The car suffered 50 per cent damage in the blaze which was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels.

‘The crew returned to station following the stop message at 7.38am with the incident handed over to Hampshire Police officers.’

A lane on the A3023 Langstone Roundabout was closed while emergency services were present. Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported motorists faced delays of up to 25 minutes. It was reported clear at 9.41am.

