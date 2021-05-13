Boat with five passengers rescued in late night sea drama as vessel suffers engine failure

The vessel ran into trouble north east of Calshot spit at 11.34pm prompting Hamble Lifeboat, supported by Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team, to attend the stranded boat, Solent Coastguard said.

The rescue crews were on the scene within half an hour before securing the vessel. It was then returned to Hamble Harbour Masters Office, Shore Road, Warsash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All passengers were unharmed.

No damage to the boat was reported.

‘Tasked in the early hours to assist Hamble Lifeboat with a vessel recovery into Hamble Harbour,’ Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team posted on social media.

‘Vessel secured alongside and safety advice provided by HM Coastguard Officers. Five casualties now safe and all units back on standby.’

Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team

SEE ALSO: Army officer running for charity

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron