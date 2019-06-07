Boat with 'no fuel' or means of power rescued in Solent before its returned to Portsmouth Harbour

A BOAT with ‘no fuel’ or means of power had to be rescued in the Solent yesterday evening.

The vessel, carrying one person, was travelling from Southampton to Gosport when it got into difficulties north east of Cowes between 5-6pm.

The rescue operation took two hours before it was led to safety by Cowes RNLI to Portsmouth Harbour.

A spokesperson for Solent Coastguard said: ‘The boat was drifting westwards across the Solent when it was rescued after heading from Southampton to Gosport. It had no fuel or means of propulsion.’