Body found at Compton Beach on Isle of Wight following appeal to locate missing man, police confirm
The police have confirmed that they have discovered a body of a man at a beach following a missing persons appeal.
Officers searching for missing person Ian Fisk from Totland Bay have found a body at Compton Beach.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Ian’s next of kin have been informed.