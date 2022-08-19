Body found in broad daylight on beach in Bognor Regis sparks police investigation
POLICE has confirmed reports of a body being found at a beach near Bognor Regis yesterday.
Emergency services were called to Elmer beach yesterday afternoon, following reports of a body on the beach.
A representative from Sussex Police said: ‘Shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday (August 18) police responded to a report of a body found at a beach near Bognor Regis.
‘Detectives investigating missing David Stokes have informed the family about the discovery, but a formal identification has not taken place.’