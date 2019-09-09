Body found in search for missing Waterlooville man, police say

Have your say

POLICE searching for a missing man from Waterlooville have found a body.

Officers looking for Michael Ellis confirmed the discovery shortly after 4pm.

The 26-year-old was last seen yesterday at 10.30am when he was dropped off at Havant railway station.

It is understood police spent Sunday night searching for him.

Waterlooville police said on Twitter: ‘Officers searching for missing Michael Ellis from #Waterlooville have located a body.

‘Formal identification procedures have not yet taken place, but Michael’s family have been informed.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’