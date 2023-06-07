Body of man found in Alver Valley Country Park police confirm
Police have confirmed that the body of man in his 30’s was discovered early yesterday morning following speculation from locals.
There was a police presence in the area whilst officers were at the scene.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 5.31am on 6 June following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s in Alver Valley Country Park, near Cherque Way, Lee-on-the-Solent.
‘Officers have made enquiries at the scene and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
‘The man’s next of kin are aware, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.’