News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS

Body of man found in Alver Valley Country Park police confirm

The body of a man was found yesterday morning in Alver Valley Country Park, police confirm.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:09 BST

Police have confirmed that the body of man in his 30’s was discovered early yesterday morning following speculation from locals.

There was a police presence in the area whilst officers were at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 5.31am on 6 June following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s in Alver Valley Country Park, near Cherque Way, Lee-on-the-Solent.

The body of man was found yesterday morning.The body of man was found yesterday morning.
The body of man was found yesterday morning.
Most Popular

‘Officers have made enquiries at the scene and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

‘The man’s next of kin are aware, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.’

Related topics:Hampshire