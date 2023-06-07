There was a police presence in the area whilst officers were at the scene.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 5.31am on 6 June following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s in Alver Valley Country Park, near Cherque Way, Lee-on-the-Solent.

‘Officers have made enquiries at the scene and the death is not being treated as suspicious.