Body of man in 70s discovered in water by Burridge Recreation Ground, police confirm
A man’s body has been discovered in water, police confirmed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Mar 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 13:28 BST
The body of a man in his 70s was found in water by Burridge Recreation Ground, Burridge, just after 9am on Saturday. Police attended the scene just off Botley Road by the Hamble River.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called following the discovery of a man in water by Burridge Recreation Ground, Burridge. The death of the man in his 70s is currently not being treated as suspicious. His next of kin have been informed.’