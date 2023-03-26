The body of a man in his 70s was found in water by Burridge Recreation Ground, Burridge, just after 9am on Saturday. Police attended the scene just off Botley Road by the Hamble River.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called following the discovery of a man in water by Burridge Recreation Ground, Burridge. The death of the man in his 70s is currently not being treated as suspicious. His next of kin have been informed.’