Body of man in 70s discovered in water by Burridge Recreation Ground, police confirm

A man’s body has been discovered in water, police confirmed.

By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Mar 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 13:28 BST

The body of a man in his 70s was found in water by Burridge Recreation Ground, Burridge, just after 9am on Saturday. Police attended the scene just off Botley Road by the Hamble River.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called following the discovery of a man in water by Burridge Recreation Ground, Burridge. The death of the man in his 70s is currently not being treated as suspicious. His next of kin have been informed.’

The body of the man in his 70s was found in water near Burridge Recreational Ground, Burridge. Pic Google
The body of the man in his 70s was found in water near Burridge Recreational Ground, Burridge. Pic Google
The body of the man in his 70s was found in water near Burridge Recreational Ground, Burridge. Pic Google
PoliceBurridgeTrue Crime