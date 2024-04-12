Body of missing man has been found, police confirm

The body of a missing man has been found, police have said.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Apr 2024, 12:36 BST
Alan Souter, from Freshwater, was last seen at about 4:15pm on Monday, April 8 at The Needles.

Police have now revealed a body has been found. A spokesperson said: “Officers searching for missing man Alan Souter have discovered a body this morning.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, but his family have been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

