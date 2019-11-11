Body of woman found on Sussex beach

The body of a woman has been found on the beach in Worthing.

According to police, the body of a woman was found on the beach at Goring at around 7am this morning.

Sussex Police are at the scene and the death is being treated as unexplained, police added.

