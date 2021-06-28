Body-worn cameras trialled by train guards in Fratton in bid to drive down attacks on staff
TRAIN guards at a city railway station at to be armed with body-worn cameras in a bid to cut down on anti-social behaviour.
The tech is being trialled today by South Western Railway (SWR) with guards at its Fratton depot and could be rolled out across the network.
It’s hoped the cameras will help prevent rowdy behaviour and act as a deterrent to assaults, threats and abuse faced staff.
Alan Penlington, a director at SWR, said: ‘While our trains and stations are already equipped with CCTV we are always looking for ways to help our customers travel with confidence and ensure that colleagues feel safer at work.
‘These body-worn cameras are designed to do just this, by deterring anti-social behaviour on our services and reducing the number of assaults our colleagues experience at work.
‘While we wish that we could prevent every incident, we expect that the new footage will help authorities in any prosecutions by providing good quality evidence.’