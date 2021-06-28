South Western Railway (SWR) has announced a new trial of body worn cameras for its guards working out of Fratton depot, Portsmouth.

The tech is being trialled today by South Western Railway (SWR) with guards at its Fratton depot and could be rolled out across the network.

It’s hoped the cameras will help prevent rowdy behaviour and act as a deterrent to assaults, threats and abuse faced staff.

Alan Penlington, a director at SWR, said: ‘While our trains and stations are already equipped with CCTV we are always looking for ways to help our customers travel with confidence and ensure that colleagues feel safer at work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘These body-worn cameras are designed to do just this, by deterring anti-social behaviour on our services and reducing the number of assaults our colleagues experience at work.