WITH darker evenings drawing in, thousands of people across the Portsmouth area have been out enjoying impressive firework displays for Bonfire Night.

There have been plenty of events to draw the crowds this year on and around November 5, with many enjoying the spectacular views across the area.

Stockheath Common in Leigh Park, will hold their annual fireworks evening on Tuesday November 5, 2019. Picture: Sarah Standing (180814-8708)

But despite Bonfire Night passing us for another year, there are still a few firework displays left this weekend you can go and enjoy.

Here is the latest list of fireworks displays in our area.

Portsmouth

Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Portsmouth High School

When: Saturday, November 9 from 4pm to 5.30pm - children can enjoy pocket money stalls, apple bobbing and face painting before the fireworks begin. All families are welcome, this function is not restricted to parents with children at Portsmouth High School.

Tickets: This event is now sold out.

Location: Portsmouth High Prep and Pre-School, 36 Kent Road, Southsea, PO5 3ES

Gunwharf fireworks by Shaun Roster

Hayling Island

Hayling College

When: Saturday, November 9 from 4pm to 7.30pm - Hi-5 brings you their new annual fireworks display. Attractions include a Christmas shopping market, children’s games, light-up wands for sale, barbecue and sweet treats, a bar, scarecrow competition and Christmas raffle launch before fireworks start at 7pm. All proceeds will go to the five Hayling schools. No sparklers or dogs allowed on site.

Tickets: Adults are £5 and children under 16 accompanied by an adult are free, advance tickets are available online.

Location: Hayling College, Church Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0NU

Fareham

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School

When: Saturday, November 9 from 4.30pm to 7pm. An evening of fireworks and fun at St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Fareham. As well as the fireworks there will be a number of other attractions.

Tickets: Discounted tickets can be bought from the school this month.

Location: St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Primate Road, Fareham, PO14 4RP

