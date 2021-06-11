Border collie Lola, 12, bit off more than she could chew after becoming submerged in deep sludge after failing in her attempts to catch the squawking bird around 6pm near Hayling Sailing club.

With Lola perilously stranded the alarm was sounded to rescue the fearless pooch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A border collie

Crews from Havant Fareham and Cosham sped to the scene where they were joined by HM Coastguard.

But despite the presence of the rescuers, Lola was finally able to escape the mud without any assistance before making it back to shore.

‘We were coaxing the dog to shoreline after she had become stuck in the mud when chasing a seagull,’ Havant crew manager Scott Yule said.

‘None of us were needed for anything after Lola was able to free herself from the mud and work her way back.

‘She was out quite a distance – around 200 metres – but was ok. She is an older dog so I think she will be a bit tired now. She was safely returned to her female owner.’

The firefighter explained why such rescues can quickly turn into dangerous incidents. ‘When we attend these rescues it is stop owners and members of the public going out after the animal as well as to help the animal,’ Mr Yule added.

SEE ALSO: Luxury cruise ship set to arrive

The rescue operation was over within half an hour by 6.30pm.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron