The dramatic news of the PM’s impending resignation was revealed this morning following a flurry of ministerial resignations over the past few days.

The mass exodus was triggered on Tuesday evening following the double departure of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the cabinet. Since then, more than 50 ministers have resigned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo dated 24/05/22 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairing a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. Boris Johnson will publicly announce his resignation later today, likely before lunchtime, the BBC is reporting. Issue date: Thursday July 7, 2022.

Now MPs across Hampshire have been giving their views on the political earthquake in Downing Street.

Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage – who submitted a letter of no confidence in the PM on Wednesday – said the party needed a new leader.

Speaking of the PM’s decision to quit No 10, Dame Caroline said: ‘It’s the right decision, the PM has lost the trust and respect of the parliamentary party.

‘We need to find a new leader as soon as practically possible, to get on with the job of steering our nation through the enormous challenges we face.’

Gosport MP, Dame Caroline Dinenage

Portsmouth North MP, Penny Mordaunt, has not commented on the PM’s resignation.

However, taking to Twitter after hosting a meeting with a trade and defence group the Atlantic Future Forum this morning, she said: ‘Our institutions are strong. Remember they got us through Brexit. Our flexible constitution, Parliament, the law, civil service, even the 1922. There will be a resolution to this. The outcome is already known.

‘Meantime we need to reassure partners that there is stability and vital work continues. That is why I am here, and I’d ask you all to amplify that message.’

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP

Flick Drummond, Tory MP for Meon Valley, added: ‘I am pleased Boris Johnson is to resign. Yesterday, I told the chief whip I had no confidence in the prime minister and I asked him to convey my view that he should resign.

‘We should be proud of what the government has achieved so far. We have got Brexit done, weathered the pandemic, given international leadership to thwart Russian aggression and we have delivered on our manifesto.

‘It is disappointing the prime minister has had to go in these circumstances but it is right he has done so.’

Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, said the Tories must no longer remain in government following back-to-back scandals.

Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond

He told The News: ‘The prime minister's resignation should put an end to this embarrassing and damaging government.

‘For too long we have had a government in service of one man's ego at great cost to our country. It should never be forgotten that too many Conservatives, including local MPs, repeatedly propped up this prime minister and refused to have the courage to get rid of him.

‘We don't just need a change of prime minister, we need a change of government. I am eager for an opportunity to make Labour's case to the country.’

Attorney general and Fareham MP Suella Braverman, previously loyal to the departing premier, told Peston on ITV he’d handled matters ‘appallingly’ in recent days and ‘the balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the prime minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go’.Alan Mak, Havant MP, has yet to give his view on the PM’s resignation.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (060619-20)

Suella Braverman arriving in Downing Street, London on February 13, 2020. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire