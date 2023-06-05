Bournemouth Beach: Southampton FC and Gantry Youth Theatre pay tribute to Joe Abbess who died after getting into difficulty
Joe Abbess, 17, was one of the two youngsters who died at Bournemouth beach last week after getting into difficulty in the water.
The police are still investigating the deaths of Joe and Sunnah Khan, 12, but the inquest has heard that they died from drowning after a ‘suggestion’ that they got into difficulty by getting caught in a riptide in the sea.
Despite being rescued from the water during the incident, they both sadly died in hospital.
Southampton FC has paid tribute to Joe, who was a ‘cherished’ member of the ‘football family’ following the start of his career in the catering industry.
Joe was a trainee chef at Gather & Gather, Southampton FC’s hospitality and catering partner, and had worked there for over a year.
A spokesperson for Southampton FC said: ‘We’re extremely saddened to hear the news of the tragic passing of Joe Abbess. Joe was not only a valued employee of Gather & Gather, the club’s hospitality and catering partner, but a cherished member of our football family here at the club.
‘For more than a year, Joe, who was a trainee chef, had worked across the club on match days and was a popular colleague amongst all staff.
‘The thoughts of everyone associated with both the club and Gather & Gather are with Joe’s family and friends at this difficult time.’
Gantry Youth Theatre, in Southampton, has also paid its respects to Joe and extended its sympathy to his family.
A statement published on theatre’s Facebook said: ‘The Gantry Youth Theatre family are saddened that our dedicated office manager, Ness Abbess, and her family, Pete and Luke, are grieving the sudden loss of their 17-year-old son and brother, Joe.
‘Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.
‘Ness and her family have been a huge part of the Gantry family for many years, our hearts are broken for them as they navigate this difficult time.’
Joe’s family also released a statement following the loss of their loved one, saying: ‘He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed. His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.
‘Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him. We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions.
‘He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded.’