Boy airlifted to hospital after falling from roof of Portsmouth car park

A BOY has been airlifted to hospital after falling from roof of Portsmouth car park, police have said.

The Crasswell Street car park has been closed since around 8.40am today with heavy emergency services presence reported to be in the area.

Air ambulance has landed at the car park at the back of the Cascades shopping centre. Picture: Priya Mistry

An air ambulance was pictured landing at the nearby Market Way car park behind the Cascades Shopping Centre.

Police have now said that a boy has been airlifted to hospital after falling from the roof of the Crasswell Street car park.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 8.10am this morning (12 June) to a report that a boy had fallen from the roof of the car park. He has been airlifted to Southampton General Hospital.’

