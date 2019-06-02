BREAKING: Firefighters battling blaze in Titchfield as people warned to avoid area

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze at a commercial premise in Titchfield this afternoon.

Hamsphire Fire and Rescue have said that crews from across the county are currently at the scene of the fire in Laveys Lane this afternoon.

Hants Fire Control tweeted: ‘Crews from across @Hants_fire are attending a pumps 8 fire at a commercial premises in #Titchfield - @Fareham17 @Hightown56 @Southsea24 @HFRSCommandUnit @Portchester28 @Cosham23 @Eastleigh32 @Hamblefire55 @Gosport18 @Romsey33 @BordonFire03 @Andover31 attending #teamhants.’

We will bring you more on this incident as we get it.

Fire crews from across the county are battling the blaze

