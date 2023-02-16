Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path just after 3pm on Saturday.

People have been invited to Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth this evening (Thursday, February 16), from 7.30pm to 8.30pm to mourn her loss. ‘The terrible loss of Brianna Ghey has deeply affected communities across the nation, including those of our LGBTQI+ brothers and sisters,’ said The Very Rev Dr Anthony Cane, Dean of Portsmouth. ‘We invite everyone to join in this candlelit vigil to mourn the violent ending of young life. Let us come together as a community to remember Brianna and stand in solidarity during this difficult time.’

Brianna Ghey, who was killed in Warrington on February 11 Picture: Cheshire Police

The cathedral says that it is welcoming the entire community to come together to honour Brianna’s life.

All are welcome to attend the vigil and join in remembering Brianna, and anyone who wants to say a few words in remembrance of Brianna, can get in touch with the Cathedral.

Candles will be available for those who want to light them, and people have been asked not to bring their own.

A statement from the Cathedral added: ‘The vigil will be an opportunity for those who are grieving the loss of Brianna, to come together as a community, to reflect and to offer support to one another. Portsmouth Cathedral are proud members of Inclusive Church, we support and affirm all those who come through our doors, including the various members of our congregation who are part of the LGBTQI+ community. Pastoral support continues to be available from the Portsmouth Cathedral ministry team, who will also be available to speak to anyone who wishes to do so at the vigil.’

A candlelit vigil outside the Department for Education last night saw hundreds of people attend.