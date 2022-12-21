Bridgemary Library offers donated coats to people who need them this winter
GOSPORT library offers warm coats to people in need this Winter.
As the days get colder and winter approaches combined with the cost of living crisis which is seeing people across the country struggle financially, Bridgemary Library, Gosport, has decided to help those in need.
After receiving donations of warm coats, they have established a winter coat exchange which will allow people to donate their old coats that they no longer wear and people in need of a coat can collect one.
They are currently hanging in the library entrance lobby and the library has said you do not need to bring a coat to take a coat and anyone in the area is welcome to help themselves in order to stay warm this winter.
The library will be closed on December 25, 26, 27, 28, 30 and January 1 and 2, so if you are looking to get a coat, it is advisable that you head down there before.