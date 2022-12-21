As the days get colder and winter approaches combined with the cost of living crisis which is seeing people across the country struggle financially, Bridgemary Library, Gosport, has decided to help those in need.

After receiving donations of warm coats, they have established a winter coat exchange which will allow people to donate their old coats that they no longer wear and people in need of a coat can collect one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: The LifeHouse praises the Comfort and Joy campaign as Portsmouth rallies at Christmas

Bridgemary Library

They are currently hanging in the library entrance lobby and the library has said you do not need to bring a coat to take a coat and anyone in the area is welcome to help themselves in order to stay warm this winter.