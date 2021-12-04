Worshippers from St Matthew's Church, Bridgemary, St Mary the Virgin, Rowner, and St Thomas, Elson, will distribute the hearts - which come with details of their Christmas services - to coffee shops, GPs' surgeries, workplaces and other places across their parish.

The initiative has also inspired children from Elson Infant School to create hearts using playdough, glitter and tissue paper, which will be used to decorate St Thomas the Apostle, their local church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rev Samantha Martell, team vicar of RBE Gosport, with some of the love hearts that have been created

Those worshipping in the parish of Rowner, Bridgemary and Elson have also created some wooden hearts, which will adorn their churches' Christmas trees.

Anyone who has been bereaved will be invited to write the name of their loved one on the wooden heart, and all those recently departed will be prayed for during the Christmas season.

Each person involved will pay a small fee, and the cash raised will go towards helping those in need in the Gosport area this Christmas.

The project was designed to echo the national Church of England's 'At The Heart Of Christmas' campaign, and it also follows on from initiatives to knit angels and baubles at previous Christmases.

One of the knitters, Pat Goater, said: ‘Knitting used to be a hobby of mine, but I don't do as much as I used to do. But I did about 50 of these hearts - it was a fairly simple pattern. A couple of years ago, I did knit some of the angels and left one on a cruise ship - it ended up in Los Angeles.

‘I'm going to place them around the community, including in places where children go past with their parents to Woodcot Primary School.

‘I think it's great, and I think anyone who comes to our church will feel welcome. I've been coming for more than 40 years, but even those who don't come regularly know that we're a welcoming place.’

Worshippers who attend the midweek Eucharist and lunch at St Matthew's have been given dozens of knitted hearts to put inside transparent bags ahead of the distribution.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron