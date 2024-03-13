Bright & Beautiful Housekeeper of the Year 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carina has worked for Bright & Beautiful Portsmouth for over 5 years and is currently a Team Leader. Carina is a shining example of dedication, leadership, and compassion.

Carina has consistently gone above and beyond, managing various aspects of daily operations and embodying the company's vision with unwavering support. Carina's positive, can-do attitude, coupled with a continuous drive to improve client service, sets her apart.

Carina demonstrates teamwork by willingly, stepping in to cover shifts, even on her day off.

She is also the life and soul of all team gatherings and has an infectious energy.

A true ambassador for Bright & Beautiful, she demonstrated remarkable kindness and thoughtfulness by cleaning a colleague's house during her holiday, knowing it would alleviate anxiety upon her return. This selfless act reflects the wonderful, kind-hearted nature and solidifies her status as a deserving winner of this prestigious award.