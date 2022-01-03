Lewis Hine Age: 20Founder of A World With Friends, a charity connecting young people with disabilities with others Lewis has continued to fight his illnesses with inspiring strength. Although he has faced challenges this year with a reduction in donations to his charity, he has continued helping young people who feel isolated and alone. He has sent out more than 800 care packages, held various events and raised £1000 by shaving his hair. Next year the charity will host the return of its ‘A World With Friends Prom’, which Lewis promises will be the best one yet. Gilbert ChiversAge: 17Member of the Youth Board at Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust Gilbert is part of the Southern Health Youth Board and during the various lockdowns co-hosted wellbeing webinars for young people who were struggling, and led fundraising campaigns for the Southern Health Trust. He has also volunteered with libraries and has helped out at children’s mental health events. When he was in college he was also the Vice President for student councillors, supporting the students through studies and personal life.