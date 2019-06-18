British boy, 5, died in 'tragic incident' during family holiday in Kos

A five-year-old boy has died in a ‘tragic incident’ during a family holiday on a Greek island.

Theo Treharne-Jones, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, was pronounced dead after being found on Saturday in a hotel in the village of Marmari, Kos.

The boy died while on a family holiday in Kos

The little boy's parents, Richard Jones and Nina Treharne, had returned to the resort with their extended family following a similar trip last year, with Ms Treharne commenting on holiday photos posted on Facebook: ‘It was lush. Would definitely go back there.’

On Tuesday, holiday operator TUI said they were supporting Theo's family following the unexplained incident at the Holiday Village Atlantica.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We are aware of the tragic incident at the Holiday Village Kos, Greece, and our thoughts are with the family.

‘Our team in the resort is currently supporting the family and we will continue to assist in whatever way we can.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff is our primary concern and our dedicated resort team is working with the authorities and hoteliers.

‘As the matter is currently still under investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.’

Wayne Murphy, head teacher at Greenfield School in Psentrebach which Theo attended, said the little boy had brought ‘laughter and happiness’.

Mr Murphy said: ‘I am aware of these tragic events and the loss of this lovely little boy, who brought laughter and happiness to everyone. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends at this tragic time.’

Merthyr Tydfil Council said it would be supporting staff and fellow pupils at the school, which is for children with special needs.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office official said: ‘We are supporting the family of a British child who died in Kos, Greece, and our staff are in touch with the local authories.’