Brittany Ferries cancels Portsmouth sailings after engine fire on board Pont-Aven

A FERRY operator has cancelled two sailings to and from Portsmouth after an engine fire on its flagship.

More than 750 passengers were on board Brittany Ferries’ Pont-Aven when it had to be redirected to Brest, France after an engine room fire in the early hours of this morning.

It left Plymouth at 3.35pm on Sunday and was due to arrive at Santander, in northern Spain, at 12.15pm local time today.

Brittany Ferries confirmed two of its sailings to and from the city would be cancelled in light of the blaze.

The first was the 3.15pm from Santander to Portsmouth, which should have left today.

The second, which was scheduled to leave tomorrow, was the 5.15pm from Portsmouth to Santander.

A third scheduled for Wednesday, at 9.15pm from Santander to Plymouth, has also been scrapped.

Brittany Ferries confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

There were also an estimated 142 crew members on board at the time.