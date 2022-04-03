Brittany Ferries' new eco vessel Salamanca breaks down just days after her maiden voyage

Brittany Ferries’ newest vessel, Salamanca, left from Portsmouth with more than 600 passengers last weekend destined for Bilbao in Spain.

She is the first ferry in the UK to run off liquefied natural gas (LNG), rather than the usual heavy fuel oil – which is much more polluting.

However, the vessel suffered from a technical issue yesterday which has left the ship stuck at sea.

Lovely image of Brittany ferry 'Salamanca' passing the Spinnaker Tower on Saturday 26th March 2022 taken by Tony Weaver

It’s understood that spare parts are being transferred to the ship and she is expected to arrive back in Portsmouth later this evening – 24 hours later than planned.

The News has approached Brittany Ferries for comment.

Jasmine Bailey, from Swanmore, is among some of the passengers stuck on the ship having travelled to Bilbao with her partner.

She said: ‘Me and my partner are currently stuck on the brand new Brittany Ferries Salamanca ship that launched from Portsmouth only last week with fireworks display and celebration.

‘It has now broken down in Bilbao and everyone is on the ship for an extra 24 hours while it gets fixed, the announcements and information we as passengers have been given has been appalling and we have no idea what is going on.’As previously reported, It is planned by 2025 four LNG ferries will call Portsmouth home, including two hybrids.

Christophe Mathieu, chief executive officer of Brittany Ferries, said Portsmouth was the company’s ‘hub.’

Speaking last week during an event celebrating Salamanca’s first passengers, he said: ‘This is a huge day for Brittany Ferries, but also for the city of Portsmouth

‘Pompey to Brittany Ferries is like terminal 5 Heathrow is to British Airways.

‘It is our hub, where we embark the vast majority of our passengers and freight, linking to four ports in France and two in northern Spain.

‘We’ve served the city for 45 years and look forward to serving it well into the future.’

Mr Mathieu added: ‘LNG-powered ships like Salamanca are a clear statement of our commitment to the future and to fleet renewal.

‘They are cleaner vessels, significantly cutting air quality emissions like soot and sulphur. That’s good news for port partners today, but they could be even greener in the years to come.’

