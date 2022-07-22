Passengers on Brittany Ferries Portsmouth to St Malo voyages can enjoy two new productions called Cinémagique and The Great Expedition following a three year break due to the pandemic.

The shows will be held from today (July 22) to August 31 lasting 45 minutes each.

Productions feature a cast of four Live Business entertainers with a show taking place for passengers heading to France, while the other will be staged on their return leg to the UK.

Leonie Cluett, entertainment manager at Brittany Ferries, said: ‘Live entertainment was one of the casualties of the Covid crisis, but now we are back with a bang. Brittany Ferries Bretagne will be alive with song.’