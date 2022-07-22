Passengers on Brittany Ferries Portsmouth to St Malo voyages can enjoy two new productions called Cinémagique and The Great Expedition following a three year break due to the pandemic.
The shows will be held from today (July 22) to August 31 lasting 45 minutes each.
Productions feature a cast of four Live Business entertainers with a show taking place for passengers heading to France, while the other will be staged on their return leg to the UK.
Leonie Cluett, entertainment manager at Brittany Ferries, said: ‘Live entertainment was one of the casualties of the Covid crisis, but now we are back with a bang. Brittany Ferries Bretagne will be alive with song.’
Cinémagique will see classic movies brought to life, such as Dirty Dancing and Mamma Mia, alongside musical medleys. On the way back to Portsmouth, The Great Expedition will pay homage to animated movie classics.