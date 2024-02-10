Burger and hot dog restaurant Bangerz 'n' Burgerz founded in Southsea goes into liquidation
The company, which was founded in 2018 with a hot dog shop in Southsea, operated across seven sites including Port Solent, Havant, Chichester and Southampton, as well as other sites across the south. The firm was run by Banger 'n' Brewz.
In July last year the group's Brighton site was bought by rival burger business 7 Bone and in October it closed its Rustington restaurant having been opened for two years. The Chichester restaurant closed soon after.
Documents on Companies House reveal that the company appointed a voluntary liquidator on 1 February.