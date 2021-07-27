Burnt chicken left cooking unattended in North End property sparks firefighter call out
A BURNT chicken left unattended while cooking in a North End property has seen firefighters rush to the scene – after an attentive neighbour noticed a smoke alarm going off.
A fire crew from Cosham fire station attended the scene in Lower Derby Road at 4.15pm today.
Fire fighters were able to gain access to the property, turn off the burning food, and ventilate the house before a fire broke out or serious smoke damage was caused, according to crew manager Andy Brown.
The firefighter said: ‘Someone had left their cooking on the hob.
‘There was some smoke damage to the property. A neighbour put the call in due to their good fire detection – the neighbour heard a smoke alarm going off.’
The owners of the property were still absent as the fire crews began to leave.
Andy added: ‘For us, the key message is about kitchen safety. Turn off cooking when going out and check your smoke alarms regularly.’