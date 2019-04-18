Burst sewer on Hayling Island will take ‘several days to repair’ after broken electricity cable is discovered

Have your say

A DAMAGED high-voltage cable will delay repairs to a burst sewer for several days, a water firm has warned.

Southern Water said Fishery Lane, on Hayling Island, will be closed for several days after a sewer burst.

The firm said that when repair teams went down on Wednesday evening, engineers found a damaged electricity cable.

The discovery meant additional engineers are needed to fix the damaged wire before work on the sewer can safely begin.

Southern Water said: ‘Our teams are working hard to repair the burst sewer in Fishery Lane Hayling Island.

‘Repairs are a little delayed because we discovered a damaged high voltage cable last night and couldn’t resume work until it was made safe to do so.

‘The road will remain closed until next week and diversions are in place.

‘We’re sorry for the disruption caused and thank everyone for their patience while we work on this emergency.’

Claire Stone, who works at the McColl’s corner shop in the street, said the news was a blow.

The shop worker said: ‘There’s really nothing much we can do about it, we’re only a corner shop. It’s going to be like this for another week.

‘It means our delivery drivers will be in a bit of a pickle because the traffic is being diverted.

‘But at least someone is trying to work on it.

‘People are glad that they’re doing something to fix it.

‘It’s probably worse for the residents further up the street who have to put up with the smell.’

Havant Borough Council said it was aware of the incident.

In a tweet, the authority urged people to follow Southern Water’s Twitter account for the latest updates over the Easter break.