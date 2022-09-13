She passed away last Thursday at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

Her funeral will be next Monday, with King Charles III declaring a bank holiday so people can pay their respects to the monarch and commemorate her reign.

An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westmister Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.

It will be the final day in a period of national mourning.

The government has issued guidance surrounding the day, with many wondering if they will be allowed time off work to pay their respects to the Queen.

Some may want to refuse to work altogether. Here’s what you need to know:

How will the bank holiday work?

Floral tributes on the Portsmouth Guildhall steps in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, on Monday, September 12. Picture: Sarah Standing (120922-3278)

The government said the bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral will work like any other.

It will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

The holiday will take place across the UK.

Am I entitled to time off?

It is not a requirement for your employer to allow you to have time off for the Queen’s funeral.

Advice posted on the government website states: ‘This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

‘The bank holiday will be a unique national moment, and we would encourage employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off.

‘The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday.’

If you want to know if you will be paid extra for working on the bank holiday, if you can take an extra day off for working it, and if you want to request time off, you will have to speak to your employer.

Can I refuse to work?

If you fail to turn up to work after having discussions with your employer, you may face punishments similar to refusing to work on any day.

The government has advised businesses to respond ‘sensitively’ to requests to take time off to mourn Her Majesty.

Some businesses have already taken the decision to close.